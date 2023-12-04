We Live In a Police State: Actor Arrested at Airport for Parading J6

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Two years ago, actor and conservative activist Siaka Massaquoi had his home raided after he paraded and trespassed in the Capitol on J6. He wasn’t arrested and charged until almost three years later.

He was arrested at the airport over the weekend while returning home from the premiere of Daily Wire’s Lady Ballers. He has contributed to the conservative news site Red State and appeared in videos for Prager U Daily Wire and other outlets.

They arrested him in front of his pregnant wife, marched through the airport, and later shackled and left alongside hardened criminals. His crime? He walked into the Capitol on J6. The misdemeanors are for trespassing and parading.

How many violent communists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter have suffered the same fate? We can’t think of one.

We know the police let hundreds of protesters in. Will they be arrested?

Massaquoi has worked with Babylon Bee.

Trending Politics quotes Elon Musk saying, “This has gone too far.” I picture this happening to Elon Musk one day.

We really are in a police state.


