We Live In a Police State: Actor Arrested at Airport for Parading J6

Two years ago, actor and conservative activist Siaka Massaquoi had his home raided after he paraded and trespassed in the Capitol on J6. He wasn’t arrested and charged until almost three years later.

He was arrested at the airport over the weekend while returning home from the premiere of Daily Wire’s Lady Ballers. He has contributed to the conservative news site Red State and appeared in videos for Prager U Daily Wire and other outlets.

They arrested him in front of his pregnant wife, marched through the airport, and later shackled and left alongside hardened criminals. His crime? He walked into the Capitol on J6. The misdemeanors are for trespassing and parading.

How many violent communists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter have suffered the same fate? We can’t think of one.

We know the police let hundreds of protesters in. Will they be arrested?

Witness why I was raided 2 years ago and recently arrested and charged Nov 30th 2023 almost 3 years later https://t.co/0YH97WqftF — Siaka Massaquoi (@_SiakaMassaquoi) December 2, 2023

Massaquoi has worked with Babylon Bee.

If you’ve watched our Californians Move to Texas series, then you’re already familiar with Siaka. You know how funny and talented he is. But he isn’t just a talented actor and friend of the Babylon Bee; he also happens to be a Trump supporter. And he’s being punished for it by… pic.twitter.com/xut53ZNHtI — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 2, 2023

Trending Politics quotes Elon Musk saying, “This has gone too far.” I picture this happening to Elon Musk one day.

We really are in a police state.

