Nikki Says Trump and DeSantis Attack Her Because She’s Surging

Nikki Haley thinks Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are attacking her because she’s surging in the polls. She’s not surging in the polls. She can’t even beat DeSantis, much less Donald Trump.

Her numbers are 16%, 7%, 10%, 12%, 10%, 9%, and so on in recent polls. That’s not a surge. People say we’re being gaslighted, but what if she identifies as someone surging in the polls?

She’s imaginative, if nothing else. She lands face first every time she talks.

JUST IN: Nimrata Randhawa Haley aka @NikkiHaley claims Trump and DeSantis losing their minds and attacking her because she’s surging in the polls. My take: Despite being propped up by left-wing media and establishment media on the right, who tell a false story of her rise, many… pic.twitter.com/Jgvr4qMPRm — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 3, 2023

