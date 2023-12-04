Nikki Says Trump and DeSantis Attack Her Because She’s Surging

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Nikki Haley thinks Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are attacking her because she’s surging in the polls. She’s not surging in the polls. She can’t even beat DeSantis, much less Donald Trump.

Her numbers are 16%, 7%, 10%, 12%, 10%, 9%, and so on in recent polls. That’s not a surge. People say we’re being gaslighted, but what if she identifies as someone surging in the polls?

She’s imaginative, if nothing else. She lands face first every time she talks.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments