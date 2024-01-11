Gov. DeWine Loses on Child Surgeries & Boy’s in Girl’s Sports

On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives voted 65-28 to override Gov. Mike De Wine’s veto of the bill to ban sex changes for minors and boys from playing in girl’s sports.

Once the Senate does the same, it will become law.

Of course, minors shouldn’t be making permanent decisions to mutilate their bodies and take dangerous drugs for life. It’s also clear that more powerful boys should not be playing in girls’ sports – it’s unfair and dangerous.

I don’t like to sound definite because what do I know, but child abuse needs to be spoken about clearly and loudly.

Ohio State House successfully voted 65-28 to override Gov DeWines veto The bill will now head to the Senate for a vote set for January 24th. Onward! pic.twitter.com/ObpIb1NeIC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 10, 2024

This next clip is the UK, but it helps you understand the message from the evil perverts who want to destroy the innocence of children.

This is from a pride event in Margate, England. @MargatePride brought a literal stripper to perform a stripper show and simulate sexual acts for kids pic.twitter.com/KYChA8PRde — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

