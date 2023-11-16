Gov Gavin Newsom Is In the Wings as Biden Falters

Of all the crazy things Joe Biden, the 81 million vote man, said while Xi was in town, this one is the most interesting. “He said Gov. Newsom can have the job I’m looking for. That’s what I’ve been saying – Gavin Newsom is the person who will take over when Biden bows out. That’s speculation, but I cannot believe Democrats are going to expect Joe to run again.

Newsom probably agrees. He is collecting some meager foreign affairs credentials in his shadow primary by meeting with Xi and Biden.

Newsom is going to debate Ron DeSantis, a presidential candidate, and he’s campaigning in other states.

In his partially aware state, Biden skirted the truth.

BIDEN on Gov. Gavin Newsom: “He can be anything he wants. He can have the job I’m looking for” pic.twitter.com/KS5sq4yH17 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

There is no way Biden can campaign again. After the new year, Democrats will switch him out for Gavin Newsom and possibly Michelle Obama.

He can’t keep a thought in his head for very long, and he’s running again?

Joe Biden is once again using a #CheatSheet as he calls on reporters in today’s press conference.

After he finishes his first answer, Joe looks at his cheat sheet and reads her name off his list without even glancing at her. pic.twitter.com/2bJ0VQMWeb — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 19, 2022

In this clip, he couldn’t follow the cue cards.

BIDEN: “I’m embarrassed. I think it’s CBS, but I can’t remember who at CBS. Uhh…” pic.twitter.com/DFknUcQimS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Joe Biden called CCP President a “dictator” making Antony Blinken squirm. It’s something honest out of Joe.

SEE THIS: Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts to President Biden off-the-cuff remark calling China’s Xi Jinping a dictator. https://t.co/5RSY22R2J1 pic.twitter.com/zngQb02zcV — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 16, 2023

I’d like to speak with these children who woke up dead.

Biden says he discussed fentanyl with Xi Jinping, then goes off script: “I know two people near where I live — their kids, literally, they woke up dead.” Biden didn’t say a word about the fentanyl being trafficked across the open southern border every single day. pic.twitter.com/h2u6Ee1Np2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Biden did feel Xi was home since the only flags he saw were the CCP flags as he rode into town.

Biden tells a rambling story about how Xi Jinping “feels like he’s going home” in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/NP784S2KCb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

More crazy:

“Will we act with the speed and urgency necessary to dramatically curb *glass shatters* carbon emissions and avert the climate catastrophe?” pic.twitter.com/9eXm0akkdF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Good communication and DIRECT:

BIDEN on China: “We’re back to direct, open, clear, direct communications on a direct basis” pic.twitter.com/Bs5v1POEfe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

He wants a two-state solution so Palestinian terrorists have more opportunities to kill Israelis.

Biden, mumbling, says "the only ultimate answer here is a two-state solution that's real" pic.twitter.com/9wdQLMaGIR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Kamala is an idiot:

Kamala Harris at APEC: “Innovation is about our ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been” pic.twitter.com/8vkYAtcG5p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

