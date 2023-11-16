North Andover MA Supports Hamas, Flies Their Flag Over the Town

The Enemy Within

The far-left, upper-middle-class town of North Andover, Massachusetts, watched as the Palestinian Hamas flag was raised on the town’s flagpole.

I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but doesn’t this prove the enemy is within?

An American town is doing this after Hamas Palestinians committed a genocidal assault on over 1400 Jewish civilians and soldiers.

Even more ridiculous is the town council passed a resolution in October banning flag flying claiming it was governmental speech.

So now if you go to this quaint little town, you will see the US flag, the POW/MIA flag, and the Hamas terrorist flag. Make no mistake, the Gazan Palestinians are Hamas, and Hamas are the Palestinians of Gaza.

They teach their children from a very early age to hate the Jews and to kill them.

Make no mistake, they are flying a flag that promotes the genocide of the Jewish people. This flag represents the kidnapping and murder and rapes that we saw in October 7. They beheaded babies and put babies in ovens. They raped hundreds of Jewish girls — one was being gang raped and shot in the head at the same time.

This supports the end of Western values. It’s demonic whether you like Jews or not.

These people don’t seem to care that the Gazan civilians are being held as human shields. The whole thing is so illogical. The town council’s disgusting for allowing this.

The city North Andover, Massachusetts has officially raised a Palestinian flag pic.twitter.com/dO9kh2rlXk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2023

