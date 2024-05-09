Gov. Hochul Fiat: $2.3B in Contracts to Minorities & Women Only

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a historic milestone in the ongoing transformation of JFK International Airport, where a record $2.3 billion in contracts have been awarded to minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE).

This is the largest participation of MWBE firms on any public-private partnership project in New York State history, writes International Airport Review.

It’s a “historic milestone” because it’s unconstitutional. Someone needs to sue. Why are women and minorities favored to the point of not giving others a fair shot? Are these the best choices, or are we going to see an inferior product?

An MWBE or Minority_or Women-Owned Business Enterprise under Article 15-A of the Executive Law is a business enterprise in which at least fifty-one percent (51%) is owned, operated, and controlled by citizens or permanent resident aliens who meet the ethnic definitions listed below:

Black: Persons having origins from any of the Black African racial groups.

Hispanic: Persons of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Central or South American descent of either Native American or Latin American origin, regardless of race.

Asian-Pacific: Persons having origins from the Far East, Southeast Asia or the Pacific Islands.

Asian-Indian Subcontinent: Persons having origins from the Indian subcontinent.

Native American or Alaskan Native: Persons having origins in any of the original peoples of North America.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, or DEI can potentially destroy American business. Merit is how we get excellence, not Marxist ideology.

Why are Hispanic, Asian-Pacific, and Asian-Indian cashing in on the Black experience? Why is the entire world, except white American men, given advantages?

The more people become aware, the more they won’t approve. Don’t interfere with your enemies while they’re hanging themselves. At some point, there will be an uprising. There is only so much of this insanity people will tolerate. We first need a lawsuit taken right to the Supreme Court.

There is a price to be paid, and it’s coming.

Related