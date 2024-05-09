Biden’s Perfectly Awful Interview

Erin Burnett interviewed Joe Biden, but it didn’t go well. He didn’t address any of Ms. Burnett’s questions and blathered the usual talking points distorted by his dementia. Nothing he said was true, and he made little sense. Burnett didn’t push back – nothing.

ERIN BURNETT: “It’s also true right now, Mr. President, that voters by a wife margin trust Trump more on the economy. They say that in polls, and part of the reason for that may be the numbers, and you’re aware of many of these; of course, The cost of buying a home in the United States is double what it was when you look at your monthly cost from before the pandemic. Real income, when you account for inflation, is actually down since you took office. Economic growth last week , far short of expectations. Consumer confidence, maybe no surprise, is near a two-year low. With less than six months to go to Election Day.

“Are you worried that you’re running out of time to turn that around?”

[The credit card debt is the highest it has ever been. People have gone from $5,000 in the bank to being deeply in debt.]

JOE BIDEN: “We’ve already turned it around. Look, look at the Michigan survey, with 65% of American people think they’re in good shape economically…

Ms. Burnett didn’t agree.

“The polling data has been wrong all along. How many of you guys do a poll at CNN. How many folks do you have to call to get one response?

“The idea that we’re in a situation where things are so bad …I mean we’ve created more jobs; we’ve made, we’re in a situation where people have access to good paying jobs, and the last I saw the combination of the inflation, the cost of inflation and all those things that’s worrisome to people with good reason.

“That’s why I’m working very hard to bring the cost of rentals down, to increase the number of homes that are available … when I started this administration, people were saying we’re going to be a collapse in the economy. We have the strongest economy in the world. Let me say it again, in the world (emphasis world)

Burnett then said the GDP last week was far short of expectations so he said the stock market was strong.

He bragged about credit companies not being able to charge 18 bucks on your credit card. You know, your late payment – $35. I mean there’s corporate greed going on, and it’s got to be dealt with.”

The government taxes are a far better example of corporate greed. The $35 charge is meaningless compared to what food now costs.

Inflation was at 1.4% when Biden stole the presidency. Here he is lying to @ErinBurnett saying it was 9%. No fact checking. No push back. Fake news CNN anchors. Inflation hit 9% 18 months into his presidency. They give him a platform to LIE. pic.twitter.com/jBawwOa1Yq — ♥️ ♥️ (@CB618444) May 9, 2024

