Gov. Hochul Says Nothing to Worry About After $463M Trump Suit

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) addressed New York business owners in a new interview and told them there was “nothing to worry about” after former President Trump was hit with a $463 million (with interest) fine and a ban on conducting business in New York for three years. He can’t even borrow money, and his sons can’t do business for two years. Son Eric is running the business in Trump’s absence.

[With interest and adding up all the charges, it’s over $463 million in fines with no victim.]

Hochul joined John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM, where she was asked if other New York businesspeople should be worried that if “they can do that to the former president, they can do that to anybody.”

“I think that this is really an extraordinary, unusual circumstance that the law-abiding and rule-following New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior,” Hochul responded.

The only extraordinary thing is that they brought this absurd case for political reasons. They might as well sue every real estate entrepreneur now.

As Jonathan Turley said, “Drawing new businesses to the city is going to be about as easy as selling country estates during the French Revolution.”

Gov. Hochul just assured businesses that there is “nothing to worry about” after the $355 million public execution of the Trump Corp. Drawing new businesses to the city is going to be about as easy as selling country estates during the French Revolution. https://t.co/W2sJ50xES0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 18, 2024

