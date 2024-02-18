WHO Director Is Back Warning About Disease X

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros is warning about Disease X again. Disease X is an imaginary, non-existent, soon-to-be pandemic. The elites at the last World Economic Forum meeting warned the pandemic was coming. This is as The WHO is talking about all member nations signing up for a Pandemic “Treaty.” The treaty is a totalitarian screed.

“It may be caused by an influenza virus or a new coronavirus. Or it may be caused by a new pathogen we don’t even know about yet, what we call Disease X,” he said. Disease X “Is a matter of when, not if,” he warned.

Gain-of-function is still taking place in the United States and internationally. The next accident could happen at any time. Certainly, it will be in time for signing the “treaty.”

Tedros didn’t mention that the last pandemic was engineered and spread by China. They sent its citizens worldwide when they wouldn’t let them travel within China.

We mustn’t forget how we were tricked into believing the virus was so extraordinary that we had to lose all our human rights for the common good. The China virus was only dangerous to the very elderly and those who were ill.

Are we going to trust them again? Never forget how abusive people became if we didn’t obey and keep getting jabbed. Remember all the manufactured crises and the abuse of employees, forcing them to get inoculated with the experimental shot. They even forced children to get the shot. It showed us who our fellow Americans are at the core, and many came up lacking.

If they get away with it, they will do it again. They’ve gotten away with it so far.

W.H.O: THERE WILL BE ANOTHER DISEASE X, or DISEASE Y, or DISEASE Z “And as things stand, the world remains unprepared.” pic.twitter.com/lS3NQBjPsL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 18, 2024

While it’s called a treaty, it can’t be a treaty unless two-thirds of the Senate agrees. However, they could do what they did with the Paris Accords – pretend it’s an Accord.

James Woods thinks he knows when it will appear.

I can tell you exactly when: …about three weeks before the election https://t.co/zBlEqrfJO3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 18, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warns Joe Biden not to sign it.

The WHO has been taken over by global elites and foreign powers that don’t share America’s best interests and values. That’s why we have to stop President Biden from signing the WHO pandemic preparedness treaty. The WHO says it cares about national sovereignty, but the way it… pic.twitter.com/fziMxThjn6 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 17, 2024

