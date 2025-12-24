Is Europe a Democracy Worthy of US Protection?

As important as the NATO alliance was during the Cold War in protecting liberal values against communist dictatorship, one has to wonder whether the current Western “democracies” still deserve the protection the United States provides. It doesn’t appear to be so.

Secretary of State Rubio was asked about the threat to free speech across the pond:

“Are we going to live in a world where some American puts up a social media post and then gets to some airport somewhere and is arrested? Um, we’re also concerned about the impact that some of their policies are having on our social media platforms.

“As you recently saw, you know, X. is facing this massive multimillion-dollar fine that they’re going to have to pay, I guess, if they want to continue to operate. But I think more importantly, I think it touches on the broader question that was asked a little bit earlier. We all talk about how these alliances, in many cases, our alliances with our European partners are built on our common principles, our common values, as much as anything else.

“These aren’t just a geopolitical arrangement. It is an alliance with like-minded countries with whom we share values and principles. And one of those values and principles, we hope, is freedom and the freedom of expression, and we’re concerned that is eroding.”

The EU is an authoritarian entity destroying Europe’s sovereignty, culture, and politics. Unless Europe breaks loose and stops the massive immigration, they will not be worthy.

What has become clear is the EU does not believe in free speech.