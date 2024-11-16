Gov. Hochul to Control Everything, Usurping the President

The Long Island Press is a far-left rag now reporting that Gov. Hochul and the other Blue State governors are working towards economic, social, political, environmental, and criminal justice, women’s reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, and a transition to a clean, renewable energy economy—even taking advantage of Biden’s lame duck period of presidency and Democratic control of the Senate.

I won’t link to a communist paper, but it’s Long Island Press dot com.

Governor Hochul launched a new Empire State Freedom Initiative, a task force focused on key areas where New York is most likely to face so-called policy and regulatory threats from a Trump Administration, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and the environment.

The Hochul task force will work with the legislature and Attorney General James to prepare for federal legal threats.

They will protect abortion, which is not in danger.

She will continue to the net-zero future and advance “high-impact climate action.”

Yet Hochul plans to demand federal funds for their extensive transit and infrastructure projects.

The article doesn’t mention how they want to keep all the illegal aliens here.

Governors in California, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, and Minnesota vowed to protect their states from Trump’s malicious, destructive, and anti-democratic plans,” the LI Press reports ironically.

New York Progressives plan the most undemocratic actions and call it protecting democracy to keep us safe.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email