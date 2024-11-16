The House Wins Another Seat: Two Left

The Hill reports that Nick Begich of Alaska has beaten Democrat Mary Peltola, bringing the House to 220 Republican seats to 215 Democrat seats. Ten days after the election, Democrats have 1.7 million votes left to count.

There are two seats left that should go Republican if they ever finish counting.

The Duarte-Gray race is too close to call, but it leans Republican.

The Steel-Tran race was within 58 votes on Friday.

After 11 days, Democrats are still counting ballots, and as of the latest vote tally posted by the secretary of state on Friday, Nov. 15, only 58 votes separate Rep. Michelle Steel and Derek Tran in the race for California’s 45th congressional district.

While Steel still has a razor-thin lead, Tran slashes it away in the nail-biter race. Thursday’s tally had Steel up by 236 votes. On Friday, her lead shrunk to a mere 58. Steel is the Republican incumbent but picked up 64% of LA County, which makes up a small part of the district.

Look at what has become of California’s House:

