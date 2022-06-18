Gov Hutchinson Goes Full RINO & Wants to Be President

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” last week, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that Trump is “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 Capitol incident when asked about the sham hearing that took place last week by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 “Attack.”

Apparently, Hutchinson sees himself as a moral arbiter, just like Democrats and other RINOs.

Hutchinson has said he is considering a run for the presidency in 2024. Is he planning to run against the Make America Great Again agenda? Sounds like a loser out of the gate.

About the 100% Trump-hating panel hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi, he said it’s “not the most bipartisan effort”. But, he added, Americans “want to hold the people who are responsible for the Jan. 6 attack accountable.”

He’s out of touch and the ratings of the slick production, J6, prove it. Americans want to move on.

“Now, the whole premise of the hearing is that President Trump is criminally responsible, and that’s the case that they’re trying to make,” Hutchinson said. “As Bill Barr has said, I think that is a heavy lift. I don’t see the factual basis for that.”

“You can make the case, and I would agree, that he is politically and morally responsible, but much of what has happened. But in terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go before they could establish that,” he said.

Why? Because he believes the election was stolen and he told people to march peacefully to the Capitol.

“There is a linkage right now between him personally and those things that we care about…de-linking those takes time,” Mr. Hutchinson said Tuesday at The Future of Everything Festival. “We have to show that we are the party of the future and not the last election. That is critical for us.”

Donald Trump is very popular but Hutchinson is into the ‘bring back the RINO’ platform and control.

🚨🚨 #PrinciplesFirst alert: Gov. @AsaHutchinson (R-AR): “I hope the future of the GOP is different than Trump’s leadership. J6 is a lot at his feet. It was wrong for our country & him continuing to push it is wrong. I think many Rs are looking for an off-ramp.” Thank you, Gov. pic.twitter.com/dbqIHa9Uge — Principles First (@Principles_1st) June 12, 2022

