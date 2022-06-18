Team Biden Limits Sale of Ammo Most Common to the AR-15

As the Biden administration lures RINOs into open-ended gun control laws, it is also looking to damage gun ownership and use in every way imaginable. The Biden administration just ordered an ammunition manufacturer to stop selling Americans some 5.56mm rounds. They are the most common rounds used in the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

The Lake City plant is owned by the federal government but operated by private contractors, according to the National Rifle Association, and produces “well over a billion rounds of ammunition per year.”

The US military has ordered Winchester, which manages the U.S. Army’s Lake City ammunition plant, to stop selling its excess M855/SS109 (5.56mm) ammo to the public, The Truth About Guns reported citing a source close to the matter.

It produces almost 30% of the commercial market’s sales of 5.56 ammo.

Perhaps there is a legitimate reason for it. But we don’t know of any right now.

Larry Keane is the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s general counsel and senior vice president. He first revealed the administration’s plans in a tweet on Wednesday.

“The U.S. Military is actively considering shutting down the sale is M855/SS109 ammo from Lake City to the commercial market…” Keane tweeted.

“Ammunition in excess of the government’s requirements has long been made available to the private commercial market. Lake City’s output, according to some estimates, accounts for one-third of the 5.56 caliber ammunition available to U.S. consumers,” the NRA stated. “Needless to say, this attack on America’s ammunition supply is just the most recent in a long line of anti-freedom attacks by the Biden Administration.”

Related