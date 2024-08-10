Gov. Kemp Is All In for Mr. Trump, Offers His Political Machine

Former President Donald Trump recently criticized Gov. Kemp’s and Secretary of State Raffensperger’s handling of the 2020 election results while at a rally in Georgia. Republicans in Georgia are concerned it will turn Georgians off and keep them from voting for Mr. Trump. However, Trump did offer an opening for a reconciliation.

It looks like Brian Kemp made that conciliatory move in a big way. Kemp previously expressed frustration with the former president’s comments but also clarified that Kamala must not win.

According to Lindsey Graham, Gov. Kemp is making his political machine available to Donald Trump. He will do what he can to help him win. The alternative [electing two communists] cannot happen.

Kemp said he’s all in for Donald Trump, and he wants all Georgians to vote for him.

How badly do I want Republicans to win in November? I just said “Go Dawgs” on live television! “When [Kemp] spoke, the first thing out of his mouth, he looked at everybody in the room and said, ‘I want Donald Trump to win Georgia. I’m all in for Donald Trump. I’m going to give him my political machine,’” Graham recounted “I’ve got a great ground game, Imma put money behind it, and we’re going to win Georgia for Trump because Harris is a disaster for Georgia,” Kemp added, according to Graham. “I’ve never felt better about Georgia,” Graham noted to host Sean Hannity. We are going to win Georgia! pic.twitter.com/3ZWna09lyt — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 9, 2024