Gov. Kemp Is All In for Mr. Trump, Offers His Political Machine

M DOWLING
Former President Donald Trump recently criticized Gov. Kemp’s and Secretary of State Raffensperger’s handling of the 2020 election results while at a rally in Georgia. Republicans in Georgia are concerned it will turn Georgians off and keep them from voting for Mr. Trump. However, Trump did offer an opening for a reconciliation.

It looks like Brian Kemp made that conciliatory move in a big way. Kemp previously expressed frustration with the former president’s comments but also clarified that Kamala must not win.

According to Lindsey Graham, Gov. Kemp is making his political machine available to Donald Trump. He will do what he can to help him win. The alternative [electing two communists] cannot happen.

Kemp said he’s all in for Donald Trump, and he wants all Georgians to vote for him.


