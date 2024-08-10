Democrats’ Dirtiest Trick Yet Is Affecting the Polls

The New York Times/Siena poll may or may not be the most accurate, however, the Trump campaign better start taking the numbers seriously.

It’s not easy to take a massive machine like a campaign and change tactics, but they must, and they should have been prepared since Democrats have done this before.

Democrats pulled a switcheroo and probably had it planned, at least since the last debate. Biden’s handlers knew he’d destroy himself during the debate.

Rob Schmitt addressed it last night:

Do not think this is a hit piece, or Sentinel is any less pro-Trump for pointing the bad polls out. This is the knowledge that people need.

The RealClearPolitics polls have pro-conservative Rasmussen and more neutral CNBC showing Trump in the lead, and that is good, but that isn’t the norm.

This new poll shows Harris extending her lead, and it can’t just be attributed to the honeymoon period. She has 24/7 in-kind donations from the media covering for her, the good ole boy communist from Minnesota.

She has money from East and West coat billionaires that the GOP can’t possibly compete with, and the campaign hasn’t switched over to the new candidates.

Forget Biden. This election is about two authoritarians who promote pathways to citizenship for anonymous unvetted foreigners who came in illegally, support ending the entire energy sector except for wind, solar, and batteries, and who think spending without end is the way to go.

The campaign needs to focus on that and is doing nothing much. Also, Trump must forget about 2020 at this point and not sound petty. He must go after policy and issues. He may be correct when he says Kamala is stupid an Walz is whatever, but people mostly need to be afraid of their agenda. Harris-Walz are lying through their teeth. Trump’s campaign needs to combat that.

Kamala is not answering questions or telling us her agenda, and no one is challenging her. She is running her campaign from the basement and offering nothing of substance. Harris could win like that. Biden did it.

JUST IN: New NYT/Siena poll shows Kamala Harris extending her lead over Donald Trump in key toss up states. The development comes as the Trump campaign continues to struggle to get their message out. Michigan: Trump: 46%

Harris: 50% Pennsylvania: Trump: 46%

Harris: 50%… pic.twitter.com/jUJkPR0W9l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2024