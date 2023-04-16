Gov. Kemp Is Building a New GOP Away from the Traditional Party

Governor Brian Kemp is looking to carve his own path away from the state party and wants his donors to go with him. Gov. Kemp told his high-dollar donors that the 2022 midterm was a sign “we can no longer rely on the traditional party infrastructure to win in the future.”

That sounds like as bad a mistake as making the 2024 election about 2020, but what do I know?

On Wednesday, at an Atlanta luncheon for the Georgians First Leadership Committee, a fundraising vehicle created by a Kemp-backed law that can tap unlimited contributions, he commented about moving away from Georgia’s state GOP.

Kemp is expanding the committee’s mission. He’s hired veteran staffers to lead the organization. He told the donors he wants to “build on our victories” from November.

Democrats are still attacking Georgia Republicans who supported Donald Trump, but Kemp doesn’t feel Republicans can win holding on to 2020.

“We cannot get distracted.”

“We have to tell people, No. 1, what we’re for. No. 2, that we’re going to be focused on the future and what we’re going to do for the voters in our state or the American people. And then, No. 3, we have to do a simple thing: We have to win,” Kemp told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on “State of the Union.”

The governor’s remarks came a day after he’d told donors at a Republican National Committee retreat in Nashville that the GOP needed to move on from the 2020 presidential election.

In his speech, Kemp said, “Not a single swing voter will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen.”

That’s likely true, but it doesn’t change the reality that we might never win another presidential election if we have mail-in voting, Soros and Zuckerberg bucks, and ballot harvesting.

It will also be challenging to get swing voters to vote for Donald Trump with criminal cases hanging over him, no matter how fraudulent the cases. Yet, some conservatives will vote for no one else. And we must win in 2024. We are heading for communism if we don’t.

Independents in about five or six states will decide the election in 2024. Unfortunately, changes to election laws over the years have deprived Republicans of a vote in blue states.

