Sen. Kelly’s Cringeworthy Comments on Guns and Ukraine’s Border

Far-far-left Sen. Mark Kelly‘s cringeworthy comments on Face the Nation and in Ukraine are about what you would expect. He doesn’t want to address mental illness or gang violence, but he does want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. His comments in Ukraine are equally ridiculous.

Kelly’s wife Gabby Giffords was victimized by a mentally deranged individual whose favorite book was The Communist Manifesto. Gang violence is raging in blue cities. He has his priorities confused.

“I don’t think we’re numb to it and it’s heartbreaking to see moms across the country terrified about sending their kids to school…it’s not the country we should live in.” Sen. Mark Kelly when asked if he thinks the U.S. is numb to gun violence after recent mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/7PAaEr1gzM — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 16, 2023

For someone who doesn’t like guns in the hands of American citizens, it’s odd that he likes pushing war as he spouts the narrative. He claims Ukraine is “resilient and they’re going to win,” immediately after leaked documents out of the Pentagon say they won’t.

Kelly won’t protect our nation’s borders or the borders of his state, but he will protect Ukraine’s borders.

More than a year after Putin’s illegal invasion, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HmUpzbSNSy — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 13, 2023

He likes the CCP too. Kelly makes money off them.

