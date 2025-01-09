Bass Gets Feisty Over Suggestions She Isn’t Doing the Job

While reading her prepared remarks, Mayor Bass botched an emergency relief website on her second attempt. As we reported earlier, she read from a sheet prepared by someone else and said the relief site Internet address was “url.”

A reporter told Karen Bass that he had watched homes burn down, and there were no fire trucks.

“My number one focus…is that we have to protect lives, we have to save lives, and we have to save homes. Rest assured —” Karen Bass said.

If that’s her goal, she failed. Over 1,000 homes and 2,000 buildings were burned down. At least five people are dead.

The reporter interrupted Karen Bass: “But that did not happen!”

“Let me finish!” Karen Bass said, annoyed with the reporter.

Los Angeles’ DEI Mayor Karen Bass is ONCE AGAIN showing how incompetent she is She just botched a relief website again while reading a prepared script word for word, like a 3rd grader presenting a book report And there’s practically ZERO substance. Will the left FINALLY… pic.twitter.com/sLsE8ALSag — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2025

She’s lying or, more politely, gaslighting everyone.

It’s incredible how only Mother Nature is responsible, and we thought the woman who makes $750k a year running the water department was responsible since it is her job to keep the hydrants working.

REPORTER: What explains this lack of preparation and rapid response? LA MAYOR KAREN BASS: My number one focus…is that we have to protect lives, we have to save lives, and we have to save homes. Rest assured — REPORTER: But that did not happen. BASS: Let me finish! pic.twitter.com/Qo6E2nohqi — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 9, 2025

She claimed the $17.5 million she slashed from the fire department budget didn’t do a thing. The fire department officials claimed they warned her response to fires would be affected.

In the one-party state of California, no one is accountable.

#BREAKING: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fires back at criticisms of her slashing the firefighting budget to the tune of $17M, urges people consider the “context” “There were no reductions that would have impacted the situation that we have been dealing with.” “It’s most… pic.twitter.com/JZWfxZIrEz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2025

