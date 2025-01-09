Bass Gets Feisty Over Suggestions She Isn’t Doing the Job

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

While reading her prepared remarks, Mayor Bass botched an emergency relief website on her second attempt. As we reported earlier, she read from a sheet prepared by someone else and said the relief site Internet address was “url.”

A reporter told Karen Bass that he had watched homes burn down, and there were no fire trucks.

“My number one focus…is that we have to protect lives, we have to save lives, and we have to save homes. Rest assured —” Karen Bass said.

If that’s her goal, she failed. Over 1,000 homes and 2,000 buildings were burned down. At least five people are dead.

The reporter interrupted Karen Bass: “But that did not happen!”

“Let me finish!” Karen Bass said, annoyed with the reporter.

She’s lying or, more politely, gaslighting everyone.

It’s incredible how only Mother Nature is responsible, and we thought the woman who makes $750k a year running the water department was responsible since it is her job to keep the hydrants working.

She claimed the $17.5 million she slashed from the fire department budget didn’t do a thing. The fire department officials claimed they warned her response to fires would be affected.

In the one-party state of California, no one is accountable.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments