Gov Newsom, face of the New Dem Party, is the spawn of 8 elite San Fran families

San Francisco society’s “first families” — whose names grace museum galleries, charity ball invitations, and hospital wards — settled on Newsom, 50

, as their favored candidate two decades ago. ~ Willie Brown, former state Assembly speaker and former mayor of the city.

Democrats are no longer the party of the poor, working man. Arguably, they haven’t been since JFK, but they still laud those false credentials, even though Gavin Newsom, far-far-left governor of California, is the poster child for the New Democrat Party.

Eight elite billionaire families guided his rise to the pinnacle of power in socialist California and they hope to bring him into the White House one day.

“Eight elite families of San Francisco knew what he stood for and they helped finance his ultimate success,” writes the LA Times.

Campaign finance records show the Gettys, the Pritzkers, and the Fishers, whose families made their respective fortunes in oil, hotels, and fashion are among his biggest donors and they gave to him when he was a mere winery owner. One of the Pritzkers bought his seat as governor of Illinois with $172 million in inherited money. He runs the state like a communist.

The biggest bucks come from labor unions, Hollywood honchos, tech billionaires, and [leftist] donors up and down the state.

If you think billionaires and other fat cats want to see the middle class survive, you should rethink that.

READY FOR THE PAYOFF

The faithful eight “appear poised to see their investments pay off,” the LA Times states.

They aren’t all Democrats, some are RINOS, but all are progressives from our research, and they are all influential, rich people who don’t give a damn about the common man.

Even labor unions! They sold out the American working man to fill up their membership with foreigners here illegally.

John Cox, his GOP opponent in the November election, calls him “Fortunate $on.”

Newsom has gotten to his position on wealth and a powerful Democrat Party which has swung very, very far-left.

“His father, Bill, was a lifelong friend of Gordon Getty, the son of oil magnate J. Paul Getty — they attended high school together. Bill Newsom later managed the Getty family trust on behalf of Gordon, estimated by Forbes to be worth more than $2 billion in 2018. Bill Newsom was so close with the family that he helped deliver the ransom money after the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty’s grandson, John Paul Getty III,” according to the LA Times.

There is more, but, generally, this is what you get with the far left, no matter how good the intentions might be when people start out. As soon as the elites get the power, they never give it up.

You just experienced what life will be like under them with the lockdown. If you like that, keep voting them in to office.