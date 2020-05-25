Trump threatens to move GOP convention if NC gov limits attendance

President Trump will be “reluctantly forced” to move the GOP convention on August 24th if the progressive Dem governor of North Carolina won’t allow full attendance.

In a rapid-fire series of tweets, Trump complained that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is in “Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed … full attendance in the Arena.”

He continued: “[Planners] must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced … to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

There is no reason to limit attendance. They can wear masks. By August, this illness will be in hiatus. We suspect political motives.

North Carolina is in Phase two but the fact that fans packed the NASCAR stands without masks this week will be a good excuse for him to roll it all back.

The state had 744 deaths from Coronavirus as of today.

The three worst countries for coronavirus are the USA, Brazil, Russia [and it should include China but communists lie, Russia has been lying too] and they all used severe lockdowns to curb the illness, which seems to have a mind of its own.