Gov Newsom Is Building a Network to Protect Illegal Aliens

California Governor Gavin Newsom is developing an ‘Immigrant Support Network’ in response to anticipated mass deportation policies by President-elect Donald Trump.

This network will provide legal aid and support to illegal aliens, including criminals, cartels, terrorists, and communists within California. He will stand in the way of federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Tom Homan plans to do what we have done in the past – get the criminals and terrorists out. It’s not anything we haven’t seen and done.

How is the administration going to close the San Diego border? Will he block it?

At the same time, the administration is starting wars everywhere. The latest is they’re fighting with Pakistan. We see the Middle East exploding, and they allowed Turkey to send terrorists in to take over Syria. Ukraine-Russia continues. These are by no means the only potential wars.

