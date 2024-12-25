Festivus Report: We Pay ‘Scientists’ to Drill Holes in Kitten’s Heads

Sen. Rand Paul released his Festivus report, which is more shocking than usual. Beyond the trillion dollars in waste, the US taxpayer funds cruel projects. The worst is what the ‘scientists’ do to kittens with funding via Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Paul found a trillion dollars of waste in every government area, and both parties are guilty.

The government spent $3 million studying what kids do when they look at ads on Facebook. They paid $10 billion on maintaining, leasing, and furnishing mostly empty buildings. Then there is the $12 million on a lovely Las Vegas Pickleball Complex. Let’s not forget the $3 million for ‘Girl-Centered Climate Action’ in Brazil.

These lunatics spent hundreds of dollars to drill holes into cats’ heads, spin them around rapidly, and study motion sickness. That’s called sadism, not science. There is no logical reason to take a 4-month-old kitten and do this.

The Bidenistas doubled the grants to the National Science Foundation, and most of the wasteful, bizarre experiments are happening in the National [Pseudo] Science Foundation.

Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD) funded the horrid kitten and cat experiments. and it’s not just kittens.

According to the report, $1.5 million of taxpayer money has been funneled into barbaric cat experiments at the University of Pittsburgh.

“If you learned that your money is being used to electro-shock young kittens, torturing them for hours on end, and to the point that they vomit, would you believe it?” according to the report.

What does any of this have to do with science? It’s sadistic for no gain. They’re torturing helpless creatures.


