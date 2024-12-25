Festivus Report: We Pay ‘Scientists’ to Drill Holes in Kitten’s Heads

Sen. Rand Paul released his Festivus report, which is more shocking than usual. Beyond the trillion dollars in waste, the US taxpayer funds cruel projects. The worst is what the ‘scientists’ do to kittens with funding via Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Paul found a trillion dollars of waste in every government area, and both parties are guilty.

The government spent $3 million studying what kids do when they look at ads on Facebook. They paid $10 billion on maintaining, leasing, and furnishing mostly empty buildings. Then there is the $12 million on a lovely Las Vegas Pickleball Complex. Let’s not forget the $3 million for ‘Girl-Centered Climate Action’ in Brazil.

These lunatics spent hundreds of dollars to drill holes into cats’ heads, spin them around rapidly, and study motion sickness. That’s called sadism, not science. There is no logical reason to take a 4-month-old kitten and do this.

The Bidenistas doubled the grants to the National Science Foundation, and most of the wasteful, bizarre experiments are happening in the National [Pseudo] Science Foundation.

I’m very hopeful that @DOGE will help eliminate this kind of wasteful spending. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/cYxUquF6nx — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 24, 2024

Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD) funded the horrid kitten and cat experiments. and it’s not just kittens.

According to the report, $1.5 million of taxpayer money has been funneled into barbaric cat experiments at the University of Pittsburgh.

“If you learned that your money is being used to electro-shock young kittens, torturing them for hours on end, and to the point that they vomit, would you believe it?” according to the report.

What does any of this have to do with science? It’s sadistic for no gain. They’re torturing helpless creatures.

‘FESTIVUS’ FOLLIE$: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is calling out the Biden admin for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on “government waste” this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and “girl-centered climate action.” https://t.co/5Kyg4forFA pic.twitter.com/54AsVvIplB — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2024

1 Trillion wasted on this! Just imagine the impact that money could have had on helping struggling Americans! Sen. Rand Paul released his annual Festivus report on $1 trillion in government wasteful spending.https://t.co/G6M3yMOtk1 pic.twitter.com/Njhi7TW7MB — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) December 23, 2024

