Gov. Newsom’s 28th Amendment for Gun Control Is Still in Play

Governor Newsom [the slum landlord of California] Proposes Historic 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to End America’s Gun Violence Crisis. He proposed it in June, and far-left groups continue to push it, hoping to use an Article V Convention.

Everything Democrats do, they call “historic.” Newsom wants to pass it with an Article V Convention because he knows it’s dead on arrival otherwise.

Americans know that Democrats would never be satisfied with the so-called common sense laws he mentions. Once an Article V Convention is approved, all Hell breaks loose. They will make it much worse – like when California tried to ban all gun dealers. Check out New York, where we have no right to self-defense with a gun.

Democrats are at the door, trying to overturn a Supreme Law of the Land, and it’s not the only supreme law they don’t like. They intend to overturn all of them, replacing laws with their feelings at the moment an issue arises.

They are mostly working in secret, building their coalitions.

The NRA responded:

“Newsom’s latest public stunt once again shows that his unhinged contempt for the right to self-defense has no bounds,” the NRA said in a statement to Fox News. “California is a beacon for violence because of Newsom’s embrace of policies that champion the criminal and penalize the law-abiding. That is why the majority of Americans rightfully reject his California-style gun control.”

On his website, Newsom says he wants “to enshrine fundamental, broadly supported gun safety measures into law.

“While leaving the 2nd Amendment unchanged and respecting America’s gun-owning tradition, the Governor’s proposal guarantees common sense constitutional protections and gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, independent voters, and gun owners overwhelmingly support – including universal background checks, raising the firearm purchase age to 21, instituting a firearm purchase waiting period, and barring the civilian purchase of assault weapons.”

“The 28th Amendment will permanently enshrine four broadly supported gun safety principles into the U.S. Constitution,” he continues:

Raising the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 [Prof. Lott found that 90% of murderers already have a violent criminal history and are already banned from having a gun. Research also shows that young people who pass background checks are as law-abiding at 18 as adults.

Mandating universal background checks to prevent truly dangerous people from purchasing a gun that could be used in a crime; [that is a gun registry, great for confiscation]

Instituting a reasonable waiting period for all gun purchases; [we have that]

Barring civilian purchase of assault weapons that serve no other purpose than to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time – weapons of war our nation’s founded. [They are not assault weapons, they’re rifles.]

Groups like leftist American Promise are building a strategy to make it happen with an Article V Convention.

In the clip below, Colion Noir addresses the 28th Amendment Gov. Newsom wants to put in place.

“Gavin Newsom wants to propose a 28th amendment to the US Constitution that would affect the entire country when it comes to gun control.

“If passed, it would restrict access to guns in all 50 states. Every time, it’s the same. They tell us we can’t stop these massacres; they tell us we have to stand by and watch tragedy after tragedy unfold in our communities; they say we can’t stop domestic terrorism. I want you to keep in mind that every gun law this so-called 28th amendment wants to do on the federal level, California already has. Yet California has had the most mass shootings in the US from 1982 to 2023, but Gavin Newsom is so brilliantly stupid that he wants to do it on the national level.

“It’s not even working on his state level.

“That’s like Izzo telling me that I should eat the same way she does in order to lose weight.”

