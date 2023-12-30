Lawmaker Files to Impeach SOS Bellows, a Threat to Democracy

A Republican lawmaker in Maine John Andrews is filing to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows after she unilaterally and arbitrarily disqualified Donald Trump from the ballot.

“I wish to impeach her on the grounds that she is barring an American citizen and 45th President of the United States, who is convicted of no crime or impeachment, their right to appear on a Maine Republican Party ballot in March,” Andrews writes.

Bellows claims she’s been receiving death threats since her ruling. We’d better see the evidence on that before we buy into it.

Shenna Bellows on Thursday announced she concluded on her own that Donald Trump was ineligible to appear on their primary ballot after she unilaterally convicted him of insurrection.

Trump’s spokesman accused her of election interference, and on Friday, a Republican in the Maine House filed to seek her impeachment.

John Andrews argued that she had exceeded her authority and said that by her rationale, Joe Biden should be blocked for helping enemies – Iran and China.

Even CNN criticized Bellows. Bellows was asked why she felt she had the right to do it. She said it was because he engaged in insurrection [although he didn’t]:

Rob Astorino, filling in for Rob Schmitt on Newsmax, played a clip of her claiming she just couldn’t wait for the law – she had to be the judge, jury, and executioner. She is above the law and a clear threat to democracy (our Constitutional Republic):

This is what we’re in for when Democrats wield all the power with their millions of new Democrats pouring in over our border.

