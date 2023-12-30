Congenital Liar Michel Cohen Used Fake Cases to Terminate Supervised Release

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who is a convicted liar, admitted in a statement unsealed on Friday that he allegedly inadvertently sent his lawyer three nonexistent cases to cite in a court filing after using the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to generate them.

Cohen’s attorney, David Schwartz, used the three phony citations on Nov. 29 in a letter to a New York federal court requesting that Cohen’s supervised release be terminated early.

Cohen has been under court supervision since 2021 when he concluded his three-year prison sentence for tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions.

Cohen said he “did not realize that Google Bard was a generative text service that, like Chat-GPT, could show citations and descriptions that looked real but actually were not.”

Cohen said he thought Google Bard was a “supercharged search engine” that he’d previously used to find true information.

A judge in the case could not locate the three cases and ordered the lawyer who submitted the invented citations, David Schwartz, to respond.

Schwartz said he thought Cohen’s attorney, E. Danya Perry, had discovered the cases and that he had not questioned them.

If a conservative had done it, the prosecutors would have slapped new charges on him. The explanations are bogus. Cohen misled the lawyer about where he got the cases. Cohen is incapable of being honest.

A few weeks back, a federal judge noticed attorneys for Michael Cohen were using fake cases – and demanded an explanation. It turns out Cohen was using AI to help write his own motions – and was apparently misleading his lawyer about the source of those cases. pic.twitter.com/yGyX6N8VHC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 29, 2023

Who would think this is a reliable source for legal cases, and no one even checked?

