Gov Northam might be walking back a 2-year Phase One lockdown – sort of

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told the Times-Dispatch on Friday that he thought Phase One would be in effect until a treatment or vaccine became available, which he predicted could be “a two-year affair.”

The rules for businesses to reopen will be “overarching.”

By Saturday morning, the Health Department clarified saying he didn’t mean Phase One would take two years.

They plan to test and conduct contact tracing until there is a vaccine. They will quarantine everyone affected and anyone in contact with them. Most of us would say this is a Chinese Communist-style overreach.

We could end up never having a vaccine. This virus is similar to HIV/AIDs and SARS. There are no vaccines for either yet.

“In the meantime, we can safely ease restrictions in a phased approach,” said a VDH spokesperson on Saturday. “Although we have no expectation that Phase One of this approach will last two years, some level of social distancing will have to continue until we have a treatment or a vaccine for the disease.”

This will destroy their economy. Are they trying to destroy capitalism and replace it with something else?

State officials said Friday that Phase One will begin once Virginia sees a decline in both the percentages of positive cases per day and hospitalizations for a consecutive 14 days and the state increases protective equipment supply and health care capacity.

In Phase One, some businesses would remain closed, added state officials, while others would reopen under restrictions to guarantee safety. States, such as Georgia and Alaska, opening businesses in the next few days have received backlash from experts saying it could leave to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Blackface Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam says it will not last two years.

“Phase One will not last for two years,” said the governor’s office on Saturday. “We need to keep working together to beat this disease — not spread fear and misinformation.”

However, what will constant testing, contact tracing, and quarantining endlessly do and how long will that take? He’s going to quarantine everyone who comes in any contact with an affected person? Think about that.

“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive and isolating these individuals, not everyone in Virginia,” Northam said. “That is the key to moving forward.”

The biggest problem is after keeping people isolated for months will end up in increasing the numbers affected due to the lack of herd immunity. How will that be interpreted?

The state is also exploring the use of mobile apps that will help assess an individual’s risk of carrying COVID-19.

Is this China now?