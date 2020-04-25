Kim Jong Un might be deceased, in a “vegetative state,” or just fine

If this report out of Japan that Kim is in a “vegetative state” is true, it likely doesn’t make much of a difference. It simply puts another hardliner in charge of North Korea’s affairs.

A China-backed journalist claims North Korean dictator has died while the Japanese report says the vicious dictator is in a vegetative state.

Don’t be surprised if he shows up in a parade in his honor any day. It’s very difficult to get accurate information from the Hermite kingdom.

Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television Shijian Xingzou says that a “very solid source” has told her Kim Jong Un has died.

Separately, one Japanese media outlet claims that the North Korean dictator is in a “vegetative state” after he underwent heart surgery.

China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Rumors have circulated for a while.

A report by the weekly Shukan Gendai in Japan claimed on Friday that North Korea’s dictator us currently in a ‘vegetative state’ after having heart surgery earlier in the month.

The outlet cited a Chinese medic who is believed to have been sent as part of the team to treat Kim Jong Un after a delay in a simple heart procedure had left the leader severely ill.

The source cited by the news outlet claimed that Jong Un was visiting the countryside when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground. A doctor with him at the time is said to have performed CPR on accompanied him to a hospital, The Daily Mail reported.