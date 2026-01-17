Gov. Pritzker Signed Clean Slate Law Sealing Criminal Records

JB Pritzker signed the Clean Slate Act into law, which means so-called non-violent criminals can live next door to you, get a teaching or nursing degree, and work anywhere. So, if you are arrested 50 times for drugs or not paying your bills, no one will know, and you will be treated as a first-time offender.

It opens up jobs, school, and housing opportunities for them.

All criminal records will automatically be sealed every six months. Law enforcement will have access, but the innocent public won’t. They could end up teaching in your schools or caring for your children.

It is the 13th state to enact some variation of the law. It allegedly covers non-violent crimes, but they consider drug crimes and worse non-violent crimes. In Illinois, as long as you don’t physically harm anyone, you’re non-violent.

“There is no reasonable public safety justification for making it hard for returning citizens to get a job or housing or an education,” Pritzker said. “It’s a policy guided by punishment rather than rehabilitation.”

However, punishment is one way to deter criminals. Punishment is part of it. I had a relative who was a child sexual abuser. The freak is dead now, thank God. He mocked the judge, who gave him only eight months on a prison farm after his second felony. The only reason he stopped, he said, was because of the Three Strikes Law in New York, which is long gone. He committed these crimes at other times but was never caught. That’s the thing about repeat offenders, they have committed these crimes at other times and had gotten away with them.

This is one way to pretend the crime rate is going down.

President Trump called Pritzker a very stupid person. He might be, and he certainly is ignorant of human nature. Then again, criminals are part of Pritzker’s treasured voting bloc.