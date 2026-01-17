Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Virginia Okays Gerrymandering, to Pick Up 10 of 11 Seats

Virginia Okays Gerrymandering, to Pick Up 10 of 11 Seats

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The Virginia state Senate passed a constitutional amendment Friday to pave the way for a mid-decade redistricting push. It is the final legislative step needed to send it to voters for approval.

If voters support the amendment, which is expected to appear on the ballot this spring, Virginia’s Democratic-controlled Legislature would be able to redraw the state’s congressional map before the midterm elections.

The measure would amend the state’s constitution to allow lawmakers to temporarily bypass Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission. They will then alter the state’s congressional lines if another state does the same outside the usual decennial redistricting cycle or a court order.

Virginia Democrats, who currently control six of the state’s 11 districts, are hoping they could net an additional three or four seats through the process. They are considering turning 10 congressional seats over to Democrats. It would leave only one for Republicans. Republicans will have very little voice in government in Virginia.

Trump won 46.6% of the votes in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Indiana won’t redistrict due to RINO refusals.

If Republicans don’t dump the filibuster and pass the SAVE Act, it’s all over.

Previous articlePeople in a Minnesota Store Clapped & Chanted in Support of ICE
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x