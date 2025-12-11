Gov Pritzker Signs a Law to Keep Criminal Aliens Safe

Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois signed a bill into law that restricts immigration enforcement near state courthouses and makes it easier to sue ICE agents.

They can’t pass laws to control the federal government. However, the lawsuits will mean people here illegally will get ACLU lawyers who will constantly delay deportations, even for the worst criminals.

Illegal aliens didn’t need any due process coming into the country. They could violate the law coming in, but the law must be strictly followed as if they were citizens before we can deport them. They have a lot of rights they shouldn’t have.

They keep claiming ICE is getting more violent, but the fact is, ICE is trying to deal with Pritzker’s violent militias, who prevent them from arresting criminal illegal aliens. ICE is dealing with increasingly violent resistance riled up by Pritzker, and trying not to get killed.