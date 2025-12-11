People Here Illegally Can Vote in California

Under California’s Motor Voter program, people getting driver’s licenses or IDs are automatically registered unless they opt out.

If you want to vote or get benefits, you don’t have to prove registration. There are zero red flags. All illegals have to do is check a box, and no one provides oversight. It is also a fact that Gov. Newsom banned Voter ID in California.

Huntington Beach City Council CONFIRMS "It is 100% fact that you do not need to prove any citizenship to get voter registration in California" Councilman Andrew Gruel "When you go to the DMV and you get a driver's license or an ID, you register to vote, you do not need any…"

It gets worse; Democrats wanted to have more Latino voters and take voting power away from white people. That is why they redistricted, allegedly. This is racist.

Both the person who drew the new Prop 50 Redistricting Maps and the California Legislature said the purpose of them drawing the maps the way they did was to "increase the power of Latino voters" while taking away voting power from white people and other races

Democrats will tell you this is legitimate: