People Here Illegally Can Vote in California

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Under California’s Motor Voter program, people getting driver’s licenses or IDs are automatically registered unless they opt out.

If you want to vote or get benefits, you don’t have to prove registration. There are zero red flags. All illegals have to do is check a box, and no one provides oversight. It is also a fact that Gov. Newsom banned Voter ID in California.

It gets worse; Democrats wanted to have more Latino voters and take voting power away from white people. That is why they redistricted, allegedly. This is racist.

Democrats will tell you this is legitimate:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments