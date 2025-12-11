Shocking Case Going to the SCOTUS: Public School Indoctrinating Children in Islam

A case is going to the Supreme Court that is quite troubling. A public New Jersey school is indoctrinating children in Islam. The district said they were teaching about several religions, but they went way over the line with the Islamic videos.

A parent discovered that her son had been given homework: a fill-in-the-blank worksheet that was nothing less than the Shahada itself, declaring there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger. The seventh-grade class was made to recite it aloud and write it down.”

In class, they were taught:

How to convert to be a Muslim and find their own Mosque.

Having students declare there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger.

May God help us all find the true faith, Islam.

The Noble Quran. Divine revelation was sent to Muhammad, the last prophet of Allah, a perfect guide for humanity.

The Noble Quran, without any doubt, is an eloquent guide from Allah and Islam, a shining beacon against the darkness of repression, segregation, intolerance, and racism.

Praising Mohammed for killing nonbelievers.

“This was in a school. Even worse, the background music in one of the videos shown to the seventh graders featured the Qasida al-Burda, an Arabic poem that describes Christians and Jews as infidels and praises Muhammad in graphic detail for killing them. That wasn’t even the only video they were forced to watch.”

Why does this even have to go to the Supreme Court? Of course it’s illegal. How does a school have the gall to do this?

This has been an eight year battle.