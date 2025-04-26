Gov. Tony Evers Helps Illegal Aliens to Avoid ICE

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers instructed all state employees how to subvert the efforts of ICE. They are to gather the agents’ information, check their badges, and then escort the officers to an enclosed office. If possible, they should seat ICE away from the rest of the office. Then they should call the lawyers.

They are instructed not to answer questions, regardless of whether a warrant is present.

If they cannot get hold of an attorney, employees are to ask ICE agents to return at a later time. ICE agents are not to have access to any records or computers, and they should not be permitted to enter any public area.

This is allegedly done to maintain confidentiality. In reality, Democrats will keep as many illegal aliens in this country, criminal or not. This is their path to the permanent electoral majority.

Democrat leaders are dishonest, authoritarian, and spend their time smearing and conniving, doing nothing for Americans. We are headed for dark times.

REPORT: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers administration instructs all state employees to help illegal immigrants avoid ICE. pic.twitter.com/N6eb7Q98O8 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 26, 2025

