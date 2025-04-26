Shedeur Was Picked in the Fifth Round

Shedeur Sanders was picked in the fifth round, the 144th, by the Cleveland Browns. It’s important in terms of money, but nothing else. Tom Brady was picked in the sixth round.

He now has to compete with other quarterbacks.

Shedeur apparently had a bad interview and an anonymous assistant coach torched him as “entitled,” and said he just isn’t good. We’ll find out if he’s right when Shedeur plays. It wasn’t only the coach knocking him. Others knocked his personality and abilities. Some said he shouldn’t be a quarterback. He can play defense.

Maybe the absurd claims of racism will stop.

The kid seems grateful.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

