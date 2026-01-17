Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey Are Under Criminal Investigtion

According to CBS News, Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey are under criminal investigation by the DOJ for conspiracy to obstruct ICE operations. Hopefully, it won’t be a typical endless probe with no result.

The investigation stems from statements that Walz and Frey have made about the thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents deployed to the Minneapolis region in recent weeks.

Walz said in a recent statement: “Two days ago, it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week, it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.”

Walz is constantly stirring the pot with his ally Frey.

Walz has also repeatedly said he is at war with the federal government and called ICE the Gestapo and Nazis.

CBS failed to note all the verbal attacks by Walz and Frey, and only repeated one comment by Walz where he called for not fanning the “flames of chaos.”

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey are now under CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION by the DOJ for conspiracy to obstruct ICE operations, per CBS LET’S GO! 🔥 Lock them UP! SET AN EXAMPLE! This comes just DAYS after Walz encouraged people to impede ICE operations in the… pic.twitter.com/RhFLB6U6nB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

DOJ deputy Todd Blanche has said: “Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey-I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

While everyone is watching Democrat lunatics, Nick Shirley has dropped another bomb.

WOW 🚨 Nick Shirley investigation finds a Minnesota healthcare company called Advance Mobility Incorporated that has been getting money from taxpayers and registered with the state FOR OVER 26 YEARS They visit the location, IT DOESN’T EXIST 26 YEARS of scamming Americans pic.twitter.com/zuygyEC1bV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 16, 2026