Michael Cohen Admits He Was Coerced to Tailor His Testimony Against Trump

The Stunning Statements

Michael Cohen, the convicted liar and former personal attorney to Donald Trump, who spent endless wasted efforts to demonize and destroy Donald Trump, wrote an unbelievable article on his Substack. He said he was coerced and pressured to testify in a way that secured convictions against President Trump.

Cohen testified in two cases, in the Alvin Bragg and Letitia James cases.

The former trusted adviser to the President writes:

From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials themselves, I felt pressured and coerced to only provide information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build the cases against and secure a judgment and convictions against President Trump.

He said he asked the prosecutors how he could benefit from cooperating. He wanted to go home.

During my time with prosecutors, both in preparation for and during the trials, it was clear they were interested only in testimony from me that would enable them to convict President Trump. When my testimony was insufficient for a point the prosecution sought to make, prosecutors frequently asked inappropriate leading questions to elicit answers that supported their narrative.

I experienced a similar dynamic in the Attorney General’s civil case. Letitia James made it publicly known during her 2018 campaign for attorney general that, if elected, she would go after President Trump. Her office made clear that the testimony they wanted from me was testimony that would help them do just that. Again, I felt compelled and coerced to deliver what they were seeking.

The first trial was the civil action in which Letitia James claimed Trump overstated the value of his assets when he secured loans. The second trial was the Stormy Daniels trial.

Why he is speaking out now:

You may reasonably ask why I am speaking out now. The answer is simple. I have witnessed firsthand the damage done when prosecutors pick their target first and then seek evidence to fit a predetermined narrative. I have lived inside that process. I have suffered from that process. My family has suffered from that process. And as courts now reconsider where the Bragg and James cases belong, how they were brought and how they were tried; that experience is relevant. More today than ever before.

Better late than never? What is his excuse for all the podcasts ripping apart the President?