White Leftist Women Are the Democrat Commandos

The leftist woman, T.J., in the clip below, runs a Salt Lake City ICE Watch, and her membership alone has over 20,000 Mexican members. If this were a J6 protester, she’d be arrested on the spot.

Democrats have radicalized the illegal aliens and their allies, as so many predicted, including Sentinel. Crazy white leftist women are on the forefront.

Rough Transcript, Don’t Believe a Word of What She Says

So my name is TJ. I’m a resident of Salt Lake City. I am uniquely informed about ICE activity, as I’ve been running a virtual ICE Watch with over 20,000 local, mostly Latino community members for 356 days. Now it’s community-led. People send me photos and tips, and I verify the information.

Over the year, we’ve witnessed repeated disregard for both Constitutional and Human Rights of hard working tax paying beloved community members, the majority of whom have no criminal record at all. We’ve seen federalized agents lie repeatedly about incidents to try and drum up federal charges.

We’ve seen them force random store customers to lie on the ground and hold them at gunpoint, and we’ve seen them kidnap a woman with legal status to get her husband to surrender in her place. You won’t hear most of these stories because families are too afraid to share, and while most incidents happen on the west side, even the ones within Salt Lake City violate people’s Fourth Amendment rights against warrantless, racially profiled stops and unreasonable searches.

They violate their Fifth Amendment right to due process, and they lead to detainment in deplorable, inhumane confinement conditions where they are cold, hungry, dirty, humiliated, disrespected and worse. I believe we’re being shielded from what’s happening in blue states like Minnesota by our blue dot status within an otherwise red state, I understand you think you’re doing all you can, but there’s still more that Salt Lake City and SLC PD can do. I’m running out of time, but I’ll be sending a follow up memo tonight with specific actions you can take.

White leftist women are the Democrats’ commandos. They are a rapid deployment force of crazed lunatics trained to cause chaos and disrupt ICE operations as they attempt to arrest criminal foreigners.

Then they lie about ICE.

They are crazy.