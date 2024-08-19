Gov. Walz Marched with Radical Abolish ICE Groups

According to a report from The Washington Examiner, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice President Kamala Harris‘s running mate, attended a march with “Abolish ICE” protesters in 2018. He supported reunifying families in the United States instead of the country they came from.

It was the Free Our Future protest. These Abolish ICE groups want open borders.

Notable attendees included Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota candidates for governor Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, and Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., alongside running mate and Rep. Peggy Flanagan, DFL-St. Louis Park.

Tim Walz marched in an "Abolish ICE" protest in Minneapolis on June 30, 2018 https://t.co/Vi0ABaWsSa pic.twitter.com/YD7YenZbEz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 9, 2024

At this Minnesota protest, they stood on tracks blocking traffic illegally.

The march was organized by groups such as Navigate MN, Black Immigrant Collective, and the Council of American-Islamic Relations – MN. They are communist and/or radical Islamist. These groups do not have our best interests at heart.

Walz, who was running for governor at the time, told a separate publication that he did not support abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement but believed in “majorly reforming” it.

The reform these far-left groups want is to remove illegal immigration from ICE’s list of responsibilities. Criminal aliens and illegal immigration is what they want.

“Kamala Harris is a self-described radical, and she picked a radical running mate who matches her open borders beliefs: sneaking across the border is not a crime, sanctuary cities and driver licenses for illegals are good, building a wall and securing the border is bad, the agency in charge of enforcing immigration laws should be scrapped, and illegals are entitled to receive taxpayer-funded health care and benefits,” Wolking said in a text message to the Washington Examiner on Friday afternoon.

Establishment media are rushing to describe Tim Walz as a “centrist.” But when he was asked in 2019 if he was a progressive or a centrist, Walz said he is a progressive. pic.twitter.com/eQ9ZYnsMYF — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 7, 2024