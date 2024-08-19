House Oversight: Biden Committed Impeachable Offenses

The Republican-led House committees investigating whether to impeach President Joe Biden released their nearly 300-page report about their findings Monday morning. It argued that Biden committed impeachable conduct but deferred to the full House on whether to pursue a formal impeachment.

The report is a summary of the investigation conducted by the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees over the past year. About half is already public.

It states that Biden enriched himself through his family’s business ventures and concealed his mishandling of classified information in office, the subject of the investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Hur, who declined to press charges this year.

In addition, the committees say that the Justice Department mishandled its investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s tax problems and that the White House has withheld key documents and witnesses from the impeachment investigation.

“The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the Committees is egregious. President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family,” the report says.

The report itself provides extensive details about the interactions with and payments from foreign companies to Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, and their business associates during the end of his time as vice president and when he was a private citizen.

According to the bank records they received, the investigators put the total at $27 million. However, they failed to turn up evidence that Biden himself received money from those companies or participated in the foreign business deals beyond the occasions when Hunter Biden called him on speakerphone to exchange pleasantries while in the company of foreign business associates or when he saw them at his son’s birthday dinner.

The report does not accuse Biden of breaking the law.

