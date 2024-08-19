Kamala Goes Off Script on Economics

How do you pay for your proposals, Kamala?

A reporter asked Harris: How do you pay for your proposals? Her answer was to claim a government program pays for itself.

Kamala says she will pay with the return on the investment [investments are taxes]. The returns on ‘investments’ we’ve seen are higher taxes, fat cats getting richer, their ‘investments’ going belly up or benefitting them, and politicians buying votes through redistribution. Biden-Harris takes money from people who don’t vote for them and gives it to people who do.

The government is very bad at business and building anything. What the government can do is indoctrinate, waste, reward donors, and spend wildly.

The government is a greedy beast, always looking to grow its reach into the people’s hard-earned money.

And she ends by saying it pays for itself! What government program pays for itself? It’s nuts. — Jeni Matula (@JeniMatula) August 19, 2024

They lie to you about the government’s ‘investments’ and successes. Over Biden’s nearly four years in office, inflation has been up roughly 20%. Under Trump, it was up 8%.

Even adjusting for Bidenflation, deficits have been at least 50% higher under Biden than under Trump.

Kamala’s handlers invented price gouging in food. The margins in the food industry are actually down.

Prices are up because labor, energy, transportation/logistics costs, capital expenditures, and investments are up. Government Inflation is the cause.

BLS plans to revise down jobs by roughly a million. Hilarious that they’re just openly– and massively — changing the number like it’s no big whoop https://t.co/CTc1mKA2vO — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) August 18, 2024

Great question – short answer is no; these are revisions to number of payrolls, not number of unemployed (they come from 2 different surveys); we’re about to see payrolls drop w/out changing the unemployment rate, which is artificially low b/c millions are missing from workforce: https://t.co/lFqGXTTEOz — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 19, 2024