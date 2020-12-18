Gov Whitmer invites Santa to tell the children to obey her

Nurse Ratched, aka Governor Gretchen Whitmer, invited Santa Claus to talk to the little children about obeying all of her Draconian lockdown rules.

In a most saccharine-sweet tone, the extreme-left-wing governor exploited the children.

Santa said he and his elves wear masks. No one has COV in the North Pole but they won’t take any chances. They all social distance, wear masks, and wash their hands. Santa told the children to do all that Whitmer told them to do.

Whitmer added that they all have to stay home this Christmas.

There’s no low she won’t sink to as she slams her jackboot down on residents of Michigan.

.@GovWhitmer invites Santa Claus… to tell children to obey her lockdown rulespic.twitter.com/TyYaerQe4q — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 16, 2020