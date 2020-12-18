Mediaite ‘reporter’ Zachary Petrizzo follows a pervy account

No one with any common sense would believe that Rep. Dan Crenshaw would brazenly follow a Twitter account of a high-priced hooker. And, anyway, have you seen his gorgeous wife?

A bottom-feeding ‘journalist’ for Mediaite and Daily Dot, Zachary Petrizzo, thought he should report that the Crenshaw account follows a pricey hooker. Petrizzo then added photos from the woman’s sex-laden account. The so-called journalist wanted to embellish the message.

Crenshaw thanked him for pointing it out since no one from his office followed the account, and he changed his password.

It was either a mistake or a hack perhaps.

Grow up people, no one on my staff, nor I, purposefully followed this account. Thanks for flagging. Passwords changed. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 17, 2020

This happened to me. I followed a political account, and all of a sudden, within days, it was pornographic. Twitter allows accounts to be completely and easily retooled.

And, at other times, sometimes, by mistake, one follows the wrong account.

LOOK WHAT PETRIZZO FOLLOWS!

Twitter users then began to pour through Petrizzo’s account, and boy, does he look stupid.

lol! Look at follower count. I bet that’s Zach’s cat fish account. 😅😅😅 — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 17, 2020

Sadly, most of the responses on Petrizzo’s account were to insult Republicans. Others defended prostitution as a fine career choice.