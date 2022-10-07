Gov. Wolf’s DOE Made Kids Miserable to Force Them to Get Vaccinated

“[W]e have seen leveraging athletics and extracurriculars as a way to boost your vaccination as an effective tactic across the county.”

An August 2021 email by the U.S. Department of Education’s Anne Hartge of the Office of Communications and Outreach followed up on a conversation between Eric Hagarty, who is now Pennsylvania’s current Secretary of Education. Gov. Wolf’s administrators were copied on the exchange. The email shows the abhorrent attitude towards children as they leveled their vaccine mandates. They did what they could to make the children miserable so they would get vaccinated.

Hartge wanted to follow the Biden administration’s lead of leveraging school sports and activities to force vaccination. They planned to threaten the youth with missed games.

“Sports and extracurriculars as an important factor for why young people should get vaccinated- they don’t want to jeopardize forfeiting games or missing performances and competitions,” Hartge emphasized from the email.

Additionally, these ‘educators’ leveraged peer pressure. They’re scoundrels and don’t seem to know it.

Public record emails show the Biden administration wanted to "leverage" school sports and activities to coerce vaccination amongst students. "..we have seen leveraging athletics and extracurriculars as a way to boost you vaccination as an effective tactic across the county."

These were all tactics to be used at schools and these emails include Eric Hagarty, who is now Pennsylvania’s current Secretary of Education. Pennsylvania parents: if you value parental rights, vote for @dougmastriano. — Megan Eileen (@MegBeileen) October 5, 2022

