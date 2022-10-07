Nebraska RINO Ben Sasse Heads for Florida

By
M Dowling
-
0
34

Sen Ben Sasse will resign to become President of the University of Florida, where he can corrupt young minds. Conservatives won’t miss the Cheneyesque politician. Unfortunately, RINO Gov. Ricketts gets to pick his replacement.

The Nebraska Republican Party rebuked Sen. Ben Sasse in February 2021 for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Nebraska GOP’s state central committee formally expressed its disappointment but did not formally censure Sasse. He “stands rebuked” by the Nebraska GOP.

The senator, who was re-elected with 63% of the vote, dismissed the decision in a statement on Saturday, saying, “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.”

Reuters thought he was a presidential candidate.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments