Nebraska RINO Ben Sasse Heads for Florida

Sen Ben Sasse will resign to become President of the University of Florida, where he can corrupt young minds. Conservatives won’t miss the Cheneyesque politician. Unfortunately, RINO Gov. Ricketts gets to pick his replacement.

The Nebraska Republican Party rebuked Sen. Ben Sasse in February 2021 for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Nebraska GOP’s state central committee formally expressed its disappointment but did not formally censure Sasse. He “stands rebuked” by the Nebraska GOP.

The senator, who was re-elected with 63% of the vote, dismissed the decision in a statement on Saturday, saying, “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.”

Reuters thought he was a presidential candidate.

On the plus side Nebraska might get decent representation with him out of office. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 7, 2022

I’m glad the RINO is quitting! Good riddance!! What a horrible and backstabbing senator he was..! — Katherine Nesbitt (@KatherineNeble3) October 6, 2022

and that’s how I feel about our 2 “Republican” Senators from Louisiana @JohnKennedyLA @BillCassidy

Disappointments — Jcore (@JenniferCore) October 7, 2022

UoF mustn’t have high integrity or character standards. Sasse is a quitter and a Cheney clone who reneged on his commitments and oath, and abandoned the citizens who funded/voted for him only 2 years ago. Q: How many minorities did UofF interview? — 🇺🇸NoBrakes ████████ ██ (@twolanerodeo) October 6, 2022

