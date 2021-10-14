Government Believes the Cost of Heating Your House Will Go Up 54%

















In New York last winter, we paid $1.99 per gallon for oil. Currently, it’s $2.49 and it’s going up quickly so we have no doubt the government’s prediction is accurate.

The Associated Press reported the US government expects households to pay as much as 54% more than last winter. That’s a tax on the middle class and Democrats have only just begun. Biden has been in office for nine months of a four-year term. He’s not simply taxing the rich. He’s killing the middle class.

Propane, which is 5% of households will go up the most.

According to the AP, homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.

Electric-heated households make up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase to $1,268. Homes using heating oil, which make up 4% of the country, could see a 43% increase — more than $500 — to $1,734, the AP reports.

