Government Believes the Cost of Heating Your House Will Go Up 54%

In New York last winter, we paid $1.99 per gallon for oil. Currently, it’s $2.49 and it’s going up quickly so we have no doubt the government’s prediction is accurate.
The Associated Press reported the US government expects households to pay as much as 54% more than last winter. That’s a tax on the middle class and Democrats have only just begun. Biden has been in office for nine months of a four-year term. He’s not simply taxing the rich. He’s killing the middle class.
Propane, which is 5% of households will go up the most.
According to the AP, homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.
Electric-heated households make up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase to $1,268. Homes using heating oil, which make up 4% of the country, could see a 43% increase — more than $500 — to $1,734, the AP reports.
To think the nation was energy self sufficient just a year ago…
No price is too high to be rid of the bad orange tweets and all comrades of the unity collective are in this together as part of the egalitarian equal and the same faculty lounge utopia.
Everybody is supposed to help build the glorious Benetton rainbow tower of Babel redux and some will have to pay a little more in the interest of equity.