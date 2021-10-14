Kyrie Irving, Flat-Earther or All-American Hero

















Kyrie Irving is being vilified by the media who apparently want to cancel him for not caving to the groupthink that has created mass obeisance throughout the nation.

According to a report by the widely respected sports publication “The Athletic,” Kyrie isn’t refusing to comply because he is against vaccines. He is refusing to play because of millions of Americans who stand to lose their jobs over the unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

“Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates,” The Athletic reported, according to its sources.

“It’s a stance that Irving has explained to close teammates. To him,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Athletic also reported that Irving views the situation as a “grander fight than the one court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset. It is a decision that he believes he is capable to make given his current life dynamics. “Kyrie wants to be a voice for the voiceless,” one source said.

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate,” he said.

And about the $35 million a year that he stands to lose plus endorsements?

“So what? It’s not about the money,” Irving said. “It’s not always about the money. It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money?”

Irving said he supported people who were and weren’t vaccinated and expressed appreciation for doctors. As of Tuesday, 96% of NBA players have been vaccinated, a league source told CBS News.

“Once again, I’m going to repeat this. This is not about the Nets, this is not about the organization, it’s not about the NBA, it’s not politics,” Irving said. “It’s not any one thing.

“It’s just about the freedom of what I want to do.”

That is a very ethical stance. He is putting his $35 million a year on the line to take that stand. He’s a true all-American hero.

It’s not even clear that he didn’t get the vaccine himself. Has he said that?

THE NETS

The Nets suspended him for refusing to comply with the team’s ultimatum. At first, he was told he could play outside of New York and practice in New York.

Brooklyn Nets General Manager announced: “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” Marks said. “It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.”

They obviously don’t respect his personal choice or they would have kept things the way they were. Suspending him without pay is equal to not giving him choice.

Kyrie’s youth and physical prowess take him out of the danger zone of the disease. It does put him squarely in the crosshairs of heart inflammation caused by the vaccine. So, why is this being forced? What’s the logical science behind this?

JONATHAN ISSAC IS ALSO A FREEDOM FIGHTER

Jonathan Issac has also refused to get vaccinated because he had COVID and has natural immunity.

Issac said in a Sept. 27 press conference he is “not anti-Vax…not anti-medicine…not anti-science. I have nothing but the utmost respect for every health care worker in person in Orlando, and all across the world that has worked tirelessly to keep us safe. My mom has worked in healthcare for a really long time. I thank God I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible, and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves for the first in the first place.”

If you listen to the presser, you’ll hear a very intelligent, thoughtful, freedom-fighter.

