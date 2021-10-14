Proposal to Make Sure People Who Got Citizenship Fraudulently Keep It

















The Homeland Security Department is circulating a draft proposal to make it almost impossible to strip citizenship from people who were naturalized FRAUDULENTLY.

The Washington Times saw a draft of the memo, from Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the heads of the three immigration agencies. The memo says people might not apply for citizenship because they worry about losing it in the future.

“Naturalized citizens deserve finality and security in their rights as citizens,” the memo says. “Department policies should not cause a chilling effect or barriers for lawful permanent residents seeking to naturalize.”

Apparently, Mayorkas doesn’t understand that fraud means they don’t deserve citizenship.

There is no loser, no criminal, no fraud, this administration will reject.

The memo says the department should limit its denaturalization cases to instances of national security threats, major felons such as sex crime convicts or human rights violators, or cases of fraud “with aggravating factors.”

This is an invitation to commit fraud.

