Government Funding Until October 1, an October Surprise?

Speaker Johnson and the Democrats kicked the government funding can down the road to the height of the election.

Axios reports that on Tuesday, the leaders of both parties in Congress announced a deal to keep the federal government funded through September and avoid a shutdown.

Look for this as an October surprise.

Republican House Speaker Johnson said committees “have begun drafting bill text to be prepared for release and consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as possible.”

According to Axios, these are among the largest and most controversial agency budgets. There are no drastic cuts. Are there any cuts?

Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries agreed to it, so what are the chances they won’t benefit from it? Democrats have the corrupt media in their pockets, which far too many people still believe.

Related