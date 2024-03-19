Woman Arrested for Changing Locks on Her Home – Squatters Couldn’t Get In!

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

Democrats do not want private home ownership because most of them are Marxists now. Proof can be found in their actions.

Take New York City, for example. A woman in Queens was arrested when she changed the locks on her home while a man was squatting in the house.

The woman’s parents just died and left her the home, and she’s in the process of trying to sell it. However, the man has squatted there for over 30 days and claims he has rights in New York City to stay there.

She has to take the man to court to evict him.

“It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this,” Adele Andaloro said.

“I’m really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home,” she said.

Of course, it’s not fair, but New York City is communist now. Did you vote Democrat in New York?

ABC News has the story.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
48 minutes ago

Take that squatter to the woodshed. He won’t come back. The laws don’t work for honest people.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz